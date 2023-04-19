Wednesday forecast: Warm again today, severe storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One more warm day with more clouds and windy conditions. A cold front pushes through tonight leading to a round of severe storms with more seasonal temperatures tomorrow before a reinforcing cold front brings unseasonably cool weather to the area Friday through much of next week.

Taking Action:

Have a way to receive warnings that will wake you up. Severe weather is likely to exist all night with parameters that could lead to severe weather winding down close to 5am. This should not include the outdoor sirens, remember those are meant to be heard if you’re outside. You may hear them on a normal and quiet day but the chance you hear it with heavy rain and thunder should not be tested. Weather radio and Storm Call are better resources. This weekend’s lows will be down in the 30s for 2 chances for a frost and/or freeze.

Confidence is high storms will exist tonight, it’s low on exact timing. Some models are indicating storms beginning as early as this evening around 6pm. Others are keeping the area dry until after midnight as the cold front pushes through. Either way shouldn’t have an impact on timing of severe weather as the severe weather parameters remain high all night so whatever storms we get from 6pm-6am have a severe weather risk.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 49 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 80s (a few upper 80s are possible for those that get more sun). Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms before midnight, better chance of storm after midnight. Severe weather could occur anytime tonight with all hazards possible. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds S/W 20-30, gusts around 45 mph.

Tomorrow: A few leftover showers/storms early otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s will be the trend through next week and unfortunately the winds remain strong with gusts 25-35 mph Friday through Sunday which despite any rain we would get tonight would still keep the fire danger threat high.

A cut-off low does produce several rounds of rain with possible t-storms next week. Could begin as early as Monday afternoon but will keep it dry for now with rain beginning Monday night and possibly lasting into Wednesday night. Obviously too early to discuss details mainly if there’s going to be non severe t-storms and if there’s going to be a washout on a particular day but the longer the rain lasts, the cooler it will stay.

All hazards possible at anytime tonight. Stay weather aware. (SPC/WIBW)

