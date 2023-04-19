Washburn’s Jaden Monday enters transfer portal

Jaden Monday will leave Washburn Men's Basketball and enter the transfer portal.
Jaden Monday will leave Washburn Men's Basketball and enter the transfer portal.(Kyle Manthe)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Men’s Basketball will be without one of its guards next year.

After completing his sophomore season, point guard Jaden Monday announced on Twitter today that he will be entering the transfer portal.

In his tweet, Monday expressed gratitude towards the Washburn coaching staff and his teammates.

Monday averaged 6.5 PPG, 1.8 APG, and 2.1 RPG in his second and final season at Washburn. He also started 27 of 29 games for the Ichabods while playing 22.5 minutes per game.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter

Latest News

Topeka Police investigated a shooting Monday, April 17 in the 2300 block of SE Bellview.
SE Bellview shooting victim identified by TPD
Jackson County authorities are investigating a burglary in Mayetta
Jackson County authorities are investigating a burglary in Mayetta
Comedian Brian Regan will return to the Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.
Comedian Brian Regan to return to K-State’s McCain Auditorium
The state’s annual Holocaust observance ceremony was held Tuesday.
Kansans remember Holocaust during annual commemoration