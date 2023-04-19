Washburn’s Jaden Monday enters transfer portal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Men’s Basketball will be without one of its guards next year.

After completing his sophomore season, point guard Jaden Monday announced on Twitter today that he will be entering the transfer portal.

In his tweet, Monday expressed gratitude towards the Washburn coaching staff and his teammates.

Monday averaged 6.5 PPG, 1.8 APG, and 2.1 RPG in his second and final season at Washburn. He also started 27 of 29 games for the Ichabods while playing 22.5 minutes per game.

