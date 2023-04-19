Two now behind bars for early April aggravated robbery in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are now behind bars for an aggravated robbery that happened in South Topeka in early April.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, officials responded to the 3300 block of SE Irvingham St. with reports of a robbery.

When officials arrived, they learned a suspect, later identified as Jonquil R. Phelps, 18, of Topeka, had threatened the victims with a gun and had stolen their property.

That same day, TPD said it arrested Phelps and he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault

Theft of less than $1,500

Possession of marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As a result of the investigation, officials also said it was found that Gabrielle E. Cooper, 22, of Topeka, was also involved in the incident. She was found and arrested around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. after officers saw her commit a traffic violation. She was arrested and booked into jail on aggravated robbery and theft of less than $1,500.

As of Wednesday, Phelps remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond while Cooper remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

