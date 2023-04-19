Two arrested, case opened after separate thefts reported at Best Buy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested and another case was opened after two separate thefts were reported at Manhattan’s Best Buy.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, April 15, officials were called to Best Buy in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of theft.

On Tuesday, officials said they arrested Eric Perry, 27, of Abilene, and Kelli Gill, 34, of Wichita, both in connection to the crime. They said the items were stolen and the value of the theft remains under investigation.

RCPD noted that Perry was arrested for theft and issued a bond of $1,000. Gill was arrested for theft, driving while a habitual violator and driving while suspended and issued a bond of $6,000. Both have since been released on bond.

Also on Tuesday, officials said they were called to Best Buy again around 12:30 p.m. with another report of theft.

When officials arrived this time, they said they found a 26-year-old woman had stolen about 10 video games. The theft cost the store around $600.

If anyone has information on either crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

