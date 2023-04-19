Topeka’s 14th homicide victim identified as 55-year-old local

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of Topeka’s 14th homicide has been identified as a 55-year-old local man.

The Topeka Police Department says on Wednesday, April 19, that it has identified the victim of the Capital City’s 14th homicide as Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in central Topeka

Officials said they were called to the 900 block of 17th St. just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday with reports of a shooting. Here, they found Shepard suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shepard was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

Officials were also called to the 1600 block of Buchanan with reports of another shooting, but have not indicated if the two calls were related.

Back-to-back homicides indicative of rise in Topeka crime

TPD has not released any information about a possible suspect and does not have anyone in custody for the crime.

