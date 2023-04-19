Topeka City council approves $4.4 million budget bump for Topeka Blvd. project

The Topeka City Council approved a budget increase for the repair project on Topeka Blvd. between 15th and 21st St.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved several projects at Tuesday night’s meeting.

First on the agenda was the amended budget for the Topeka Boulevard repair project. The work slated for 2026 between SW 15th and 21st was originally estimated at $4.7 million. It is now expected to cost over $9.2 million dollars because of inflation. Councilmembers unanimously approved the budget increase and pushed the start date to this year.

The Council also approved a $2.3 million road project on NE Curtis St., authorized an additional project involving the TPD firing range, and approved multiple zoning changes.

