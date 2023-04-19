Topeka Cemetery invites lot owners to voice concerns

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Cemetery hosted its annual meeting Wednesday morning, April 19, and invited lot owners to share any issues they had.

Lot owners or anyone with burial rights at the Topeka Cemetery were invited to voice their thoughts and concerns to the board members who handle cemetery operations, such as financial responsibilities and ground maintenance.

Plus, the cemetery is currently preparing for the upcoming memorial day ceremonies in May. Lisa Sandmeyer, Topeka Cemetery’s superintendent, tells 13 NEWS that there will be two ceremonies. One is being put together by the Sons of Union Veterans, scheduled for Saturday, May 27, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day ceremony hosted at the cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, at 10 a.m.

Areas of assistance Sandmeyer says the cemetery could use some help with include maintaining the grounds. She also says that the cemetery would be more than happy to receive some help.

“We have several areas where we could use some help, planting and, you know, people to help us maintain,” said Sandmeyer. “We only have two people on the grounds staff because we contract for mowing. So, we are constantly just trying to beautify and get everything done within our budget. Anybody who wants to donate time or money, we are happy to have them. We do have a Friends Organization. They can learn about the Friends Organization online at topekacemetary.com.”

Sandmeyer also told 13 NEWS that if anyone missed the meeting and noticed a problem they would like resolved, call the cemetery at 785-233-4132.

“If people have concerns in between the annual meetings, all they have to do is give us a call, and we will put them on the agenda for the next board meeting,” said Sandmeyer.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Andre Murphy
Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood
Camden Hubbard
Man accused of human trafficking after teen found driving car with drugs

Latest News

Seaman Middle School teacher was nominated for National History Day Teacher of the Year award.
Seaman Middle School Teacher nominated for History Teacher of the Year award
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin is live as severe weather moves into the WIBW viewing area.
LIVE: WATCH SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE
Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed three bills related to changes to childcare centers,...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on childcare qualifications, ballot provisions and abortion procedures
Lori Blake and Staci Dawn Ogle discuss the upcoming NOTO in Bloom gala.
NOTO in Bloom invites people to stroll through arts & entertainment district
Eighth graders at Washburn Rural Middle School competed to serve the best dish from their Latin...
WRMS students demonstrate cultural studies through food truck competition