Three arrested after drugs found when vehicle runs stop sign in Topeka

Deborah Buster, Shakur Johnson, Eric Johnson
Deborah Buster, Shakur Johnson, Eric Johnson
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are behind bars after officials saw a vehicle run a stop sign and found drugs in the vehicle and warrants out for the occupants’ arrests.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, officials watched a vehicle run a stop sign near the intersection of SW 21st and SW Western Ave.

Officials said they stopped the car, and during the investigation, found drugs in the car. They also found that two occupants were wanted on separate warrants.

TPD said, as a result, Deborah A. Buster, 29, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Criminal use of weapons
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign
  • Transporting an open container of liquor
  • Two separate warrants

Officials also said two others were arrested. Shakur A. Johnson, 18, of Topeka was arrested on the distribution of marijuana and Eric K. Johnson, 28, of Topeka, was arrested on a warrant.

Buster remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond for her drug accusations, $500 for one warrant and $3,860 for the other. She has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on May 2 for her warrants and 1:30 p.m. on July 6 for her drug accusations.

Eric Johnson remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on May 2. Shakur Johnson remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond. He also has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on July 6.

