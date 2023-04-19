Stormont Vail honored for membership with American Hospital Association

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health was honored for 100 years of membership with the American Hospital Association.

Stormont Vail Health said the American Hospital Association honored the hospital for 100 years of participation and leadership in the American Hospital Association.

Stormont Vail Health said it is an integrated healthcare system serving a multicounty region in Northeast Kansas. Stormont Vail Health is the product of the 1949 merger between Christ’s Hospital, which opened in 1884, and the Janice C. Stormont Hospital and Training School for Nurses, which opened in 1895. Stormont Vail Health formed in 1995 with the merger of Stormont Vail Hospital and Cotton O’Neil. Stormont Vail has the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care in the region and is the only verified trauma center. The organization has been able to increase services across the region to meet the growing healthcare needs by recently adding a new campus in Junction City, now Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus, formerly known as Geary Community Hospital, and expanding services in Manhattan to open a facility that will house primary and specialty care under one roof.

President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health Robert Kenagy, M.D., shared his appreciation of the recognition.

“We are fortunate to have the American Hospital Association as a resource, raising awareness of the challenges presented in today’s environment and advocating for safe and affordable solutions,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO, Stormont Vail Health. “We value this long-standing relationship with the AHA and appreciate their strong presence advocating at the federal level for hospitals, communities and patients.”

Stormont Vail Health said AHA is a national organization serving hospitals, healthcare networks, and their patients and communities. Nearly 5,000 hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations are part of the American Hospital Association. Stormont Vail Hospital has been among those members for 100 years.

American Hospital Association President and CEO Rick Pollack commented on the 100-year membership between Stormont Vail Health and the American Hospital Association.

“The American Hospital Association is proud to acknowledge Stormont Vail for their 100 years of membership in the AHA and for their continued commitment to their patients and partnership with us,” said Pollack. “The AHA commends the team and leadership at Stormont Vail for prioritizing patients in the region and being an anchor of high-quality care close to home for those in the community.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.