Section of SE Topeka road set to reopen following year-long closure

A section of a southeast Topeka road that’s been closed for nearly a year is set to soon reopen to the public.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A section of a southeast Topeka road that’s been closed for nearly a year is set to soon reopen to the public.

Officials with the City of Topeka tell 13 NEWS that weather permitting, a stretch of SE California between 41st and 45th St. will reopen to traffic the week of April 19.

While the street looks ready, crews said the final touches were being completed.

The stretch of road between 37th and 45th St. was originally closed in 2022 as the street was redone and sidewalks and light posts were added to both sides of the street. Parts of the street reopened last year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Andre Murphy
Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood
Camden Hubbard
Man accused of human trafficking after teen found driving car with drugs

Latest News

The Flint Hills Discovery Center will host the annual Flint Hills Festival.
Flint Hills Discovery Center hosting annual Flint Hills Festival
FILE
Man who pleaded guilty to child sex crimes sentenced to 18+ years in prison
Deborah Buster, Shakur Johnson, Eric Johnson
Three arrested after drugs found when vehicle runs stop sign in Topeka
Robert Rhoads
One arrested after drugs found when officials see man wanted on warrants
Topeka
Police respond to Topeka Boulevard Bridge on report of possible suicidal person