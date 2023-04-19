Section of SE Topeka road set to reopen following year-long closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A section of a southeast Topeka road that’s been closed for nearly a year is set to soon reopen to the public.

Officials with the City of Topeka tell 13 NEWS that weather permitting, a stretch of SE California between 41st and 45th St. will reopen to traffic the week of April 19.

While the street looks ready, crews said the final touches were being completed.

The stretch of road between 37th and 45th St. was originally closed in 2022 as the street was redone and sidewalks and light posts were added to both sides of the street. Parts of the street reopened last year.

