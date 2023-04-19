Seaman scores 14 goals en route to another win

Elle LaBin celebrating a goal with her teammates against Turner
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second time this season, the Vikings have scored at least 10 goals, as they crush Turner Tuesday night, 14-0.

13 Sports captured the last five goals of the first half as Seaman lead 9-0 in that first half.

Ava Golightyley, Ryin Miller (2), Jayee Shumann, Elle LaBin all scored to close out that first half explosion.

The Vikings are 8-1 and now heads to Junction City Friday at 6:15 p.m.

