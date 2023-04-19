Seaman Middle School Teacher nominated for History Teacher of the Year award

Seaman Middle School teacher was nominated for National History Day Teacher of the Year award.(Unified School District 345)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Seaman Middle School teacher was nominated for National History Day Teacher of the Year award.

Unified School District 345 noted Seaman Middle School Social Studies Teacher Jeffrey Schuh was nominated as the National History Day Teacher of the Year for Kansas.

Unified School District 345 said the National History Day Teacher of the Year award recognizes teachers for the role they play in the classroom, focusing on their commitment to engaging students in historical learning through the use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest. Unified School District 345 said each nominee receives $500 and the overall Teacher of the Year receives $10,000.

National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn shared her opinion on the award.

“This award recognizes the very best educators from across the nation and beyond,” said Dr. Gorn. “These educators are leaders and innovators in the teaching of history. They engage their students with hands-on, inquiry-based learning with primary sources. I congratulate them on their well-deserved nominations.”

Unified School District 345 said teachers and historians will select the national winner on Thursday, June 15 at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony in College Park, Maryland. Nominees’ work must show the development and use of creative teaching methods that engage students in history and help them make discoveries about the past.

