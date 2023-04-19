SE Bellview shooting victim identified by TPD

Topeka Police investigated a shooting Monday, April 17 in the 2300 block of SE Bellview.
Topeka Police investigated a shooting Monday, April 17 in the 2300 block of SE Bellview.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the male individual shot and killed Monday Night in southeast Topeka.

TPD announced the identity of the victim in a shooting on SE Bellview Ave. as Sherman Coleman Jr, 33, of Topeka.

Police officers were called to respond to reports of gunshots in the 2300 BLK of SE Bellview Ave. at approximately 6:36 p.m. Officers said they arrived on the scene and found an adult suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman was then loaded into the ambulance and transported to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

This is part of an ongoing investigation by TPD.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, you can email telltpd@topeka.org, call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or submit an anonymous tip through Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online HERE.

Previous Report:
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased

Topeka Police say a man has died after suffering serious injuries in a shooting Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter

Latest News

Jackson County authorities are investigating a burglary in Mayetta
Jackson County authorities are investigating a burglary in Mayetta
Comedian Brian Regan will return to the Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.
Comedian Brian Regan to return to K-State’s McCain Auditorium
Jaden Monday will leave Washburn Men's Basketball and enter the transfer portal.
Washburn’s Jaden Monday enters transfer portal
The state’s annual Holocaust observance ceremony was held Tuesday.
Kansans remember Holocaust during annual commemoration