SE Bellview shooting victim identified by TPD

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the male individual shot and killed Monday Night in southeast Topeka.

TPD announced the identity of the victim in a shooting on SE Bellview Ave. as Sherman Coleman Jr, 33, of Topeka.

Police officers were called to respond to reports of gunshots in the 2300 BLK of SE Bellview Ave. at approximately 6:36 p.m. Officers said they arrived on the scene and found an adult suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman was then loaded into the ambulance and transported to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

This is part of an ongoing investigation by TPD.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, you can email telltpd@topeka.org, call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or submit an anonymous tip through Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online HERE.

