Retired Royals announcer shares how he’s spending life after retirement

Steve Physioc is enjoying time with his grandchildren and focusing on writing since retiring from broadcasting.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Baseball season is in full swing. One person who’s had a front row seat for several decades is Steve Physioc.

The WIBW-TV alum retired as a radio and television broadcaster for the Kansas City Royals after last season. Before appearing Wednesday night at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, Physioc visited Eye on NE Kansas.

Physioc admitted baseball season has been a bit different and he hasn’t been paying as close attention as he perhaps should be. However, he’s getting up to speed as he’ll be filling in on four upcoming games.

Instead, Physioc says he’s turned attention to his new passions. Chief among them are his three granddaughters.

In addition, he’s been spending much of time researching and writing. Physioc already has authored four novels and is working on his fifth. He’s been honored with several awards for his writing.

Physioc was speaking Wednesday as part the library’s Shades of Greatness exhibit on the Negro Leagues. Watch the interview to hear what Physioc says makes athletes great.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

