Rasmussen cuts the ribbon on its new campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka campus celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday with a grand opening celebration of its new campus.

Rasmussen University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its new Topeka campus at 3722 SW Burlingame Rd.

Attendees got a chance to tour the new facility and had an opportunity to watch a demonstration of its new nursing simulation lab. The lab was created to offer a student or students a place to practice diagnosing and providing treatment for patients in a similar clinical environment.

Dr. Savitri Dixon-Saxon, Rasmussen College’s senior vice president and provost, has heard some positive remarks from the students.

“I was just talking to a student,” said Dr. Dixon-Saxon. “She said, ‘I am so excited about this campus,’ and I said, ‘What is your favorite part of the campus?’ She said the simulation lab, and I said, ‘Well, why is that the best part?’ She said, ‘Because when I go into my clinicals, I do not feel like a fish out of water. I have already had an opportunity to simulate the actual clinical experience.”

Plus, Dr. Dixon-Saxon said it is crucial to supply nursing students with a high-quality nursing education as the field is suffering a shortage.

“What we know is that there is a tremendous shortage of nurses, and as our population continues to age, this becomes a more desperate situation for us,” said Dr. Dixon-Saxon. “So, we need qualified, well-trained nurses in our communities to serve our population.”

Rasmussen offers more than just nursing education. The college also offers academic programs in education, technology, business, human services, and more. According to Dr. Dixon-Saxon, there are approximately 50 programs available for college students to explore.

