Rasmussen cuts the ribbon on its new campus

Just in time for Rasmussen’s tenth anniversary in Topeka
Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka campus celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday with a grand opening celebration of its new campus.

Rasmussen University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its new Topeka campus at 3722 SW Burlingame Rd.

Attendees got a chance to tour the new facility and had an opportunity to watch a demonstration of its new nursing simulation lab. The lab was created to offer a student or students a place to practice diagnosing and providing treatment for patients in a similar clinical environment.

Dr. Savitri Dixon-Saxon, Rasmussen College’s senior vice president and provost, has heard some positive remarks from the students.

“I was just talking to a student,” said Dr. Dixon-Saxon. “She said, ‘I am so excited about this campus,’ and I said, ‘What is your favorite part of the campus?’ She said the simulation lab, and I said, ‘Well, why is that the best part?’ She said, ‘Because when I go into my clinicals, I do not feel like a fish out of water. I have already had an opportunity to simulate the actual clinical experience.”

Plus, Dr. Dixon-Saxon said it is crucial to supply nursing students with a high-quality nursing education as the field is suffering a shortage.

“What we know is that there is a tremendous shortage of nurses, and as our population continues to age, this becomes a more desperate situation for us,” said Dr. Dixon-Saxon. “So, we need qualified, well-trained nurses in our communities to serve our population.”

Rasmussen offers more than just nursing education. The college also offers academic programs in education, technology, business, human services, and more. According to Dr. Dixon-Saxon, there are approximately 50 programs available for college students to explore.

To learn more about all of Rasmussen’s programs at the Topeka campus, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Andre Murphy
Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood
Camden Hubbard
Man accused of human trafficking after teen found driving car with drugs

Latest News

Melissa Soldan and Hannah Coash discuss the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's 24th annual...
Manhattan Boys & Girls Club plans 24th annual Casino Night fundraiser
Melissa Soldan and Hannah Coash discuss the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's 24th annual...
Manhattan Boys & Girls Club plans 24th annual Casino Night fundraiser
The Topeka Cemetery hosted its annual meeting Wednesday morning, April 19, and invited lot...
Topeka Cemetery invites lot owners to voice concerns
The Topeka Cemetery hosted its annual meeting Wednesday morning, April 19, and invited lot...
Topeka Cemetery invites lot owners to voice concerns