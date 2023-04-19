Police respond to Topeka Boulevard Bridge on report of possible suicidal person

Police responded early Wednesday to the Topeka Boulevard Bridge on report of possible suicidal...
Police responded early Wednesday to the Topeka Boulevard Bridge on report of possible suicidal person.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were sent early Wednesday to the Topeka Boulevard Bridge on a report of a possible suicidal person.

Crews responded to the east side of the bridge around 5:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Initial reports indicated a person was outside the bridge railing.

Topeka police, Topeka fire and American Medical Response ambulance were on the scene, near the top of the bridge.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or that anyone jumped off the bridge.

Check wibw.com later for more information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
The Topeka Police Department investigates a home in the Oakland neighborhood on April 18, 2023.
Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Severe weather possible at anytime tonight
Warm today, storms tonight
Hayden Softball & Soccer
Hayden Softball & Soccer
Hayden's Jill Lenherr shooting on net against Junction City
Hayden girls soccer beats Junction City