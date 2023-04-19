Police respond to Topeka Boulevard Bridge on report of possible suicidal person

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were sent early Wednesday to the Topeka Boulevard Bridge on a report of a possible suicidal person.

Crews responded to the east side of the bridge around 5:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Initial reports indicated a person was outside the bridge railing.

Topeka police, Topeka fire and American Medical Response ambulance were on the scene, near the top of the bridge.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or that anyone jumped off the bridge.

Check wibw.com later for more information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.