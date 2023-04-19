Osage Co. sheriffs to use ‘Project Lifesaver’ to find missing people with cognitive disabilities

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Project Lifesaver is a search and rescue program focused on finding people with cognitive disabilities, who may tend to wander off from their caregivers.

“It was something I researched several years ago after an incident that happened personally with me... and basically the program is designed to allow, for example, our Sheriff’s Department to go out and locate individuals with a cognitive disability such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, or traumatic brain injuries who have wondered away,” said Jon Schaffer, Osage County Sheriff Deputy.

Shaffer says it generally takes a lot of time and money to locate someone who has wandered away.

“The time of a search for somebody with dementia was roughly about 9 hours and costs around $13,500 in man hours and equipment to search for somebody. With Project Lifesaver, that time has now been cut down to an average of about 30 minutes.”

Project Lifesaver could help. Scott Trussell is a national instructor who has been training deputies this week on how it works.

“The person wears a little bracelet with a transmitter case and it’s got a battery in it and that battery with that transmitter emits a chirp or a pulse and that pulse is what the receiver picks up as a chirp. And the strength of the chirp gives you the direction,” said Trussell.

Trussell says this program is invaluable, especially when time is of the essence.

“If someone’s out into the elements, or if someone is missing for more than 24 hours, the likelihood of their survival is 50 percent.”

Deputy Schaffer says he knows the value firsthand.

“I have a son who’s 12 years old, at the age of 2 he was diagnosed with autism and he does have a tendency to wander and elope as well. When he was 2 years old, he did wander away from us and he was gone for approximately 30 minutes. In those 30 minutes it was probably one of the most stressful situations we have faced.”

According to the Project Lifesaver website, its program has helped rescue over 4,000 people.

