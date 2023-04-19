Operation Wildlife calls for baskets as winds, storms knock owlets out of nests

LINWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - Operation Wildlife has put out a call for wicker baskets as high winds and thunderstorms have knocked new owlets out of their nests across the Sunflower State.

Operation Wildlife took to Facebook on Tuesday, April 18, with a plea for donations of wicker baskets. Officials said the recent high winds and thunderstorms have knocked baby owlets out of their nests and the organization has run out of baskets.

Officials have asked Kansans to look around their homes for old wicker baskets that are around 18 to 24 inches across and at least 6 inches deep for donation.

Operation Wildlife said it has one basket remaining and an owlet to go back on Wednesday morning so it is scrambling to find the necessary equipment. It said the original nest for a separate pair of owlet siblings was too small for them. With high winds, they said one owlet would more than likely hit the ground by the end of the day.

Officials said dropoffs would be accepted at its Linwood facility at 23375 Gurie Rd.

