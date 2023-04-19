One arrested when car found in motel parking lot following shots fired in Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old has been arrested after his car was found in the parking lot of a local motel following multiple shots fired in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, officials were called to the area of 14th and Lane St. with reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they were able to identify a vehicle of interest.

Just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, TPD said it found the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel at 5968 SW 10th Ave. Upon further investigation, the driver, identified as Ja Ryan M. White-Patty, 18, of Topeka, was arrested.

White-Patty was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

