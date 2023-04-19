One arrested after drugs found when officials see man wanted on warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Topeka Police officers saw a car that belonged to a man they knew had warrants out for his arrest, the suspect was arrested when drugs were found.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, officials saw a vehicle that had been registered to a man, Robert D. Rhoads, 52, of Topeka, who was known to have two warrants out for his arrest.

When officials made contact with the driver, Rhoads, they said they also found what they believed to be drugs in his vehicle. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of opiates, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and two felony warrants.

Rhoads remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond for his drug accusations and $15,000 for his warrants. He has court appearances set for 2:30 p.m. on April 27 for his warrants and 2:30 p.m. on July 6 for the drug accusations.

