One arrested after another threatened with knife, warrant found

Qyaunaiza Perkins
Qyaunaiza Perkins(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly threatened another with a knife and it was found she already had a warrant out for her arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 10th Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman, identified as Qyaunaiza T. Perkins, 26, of Topeka, had threatened a resident with a knife. They also found she had a warrant out for her arrest.

TPD said Perkins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault and her warrant. She remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond with a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on June 1.

