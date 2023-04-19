Officials prepared to open 2023 Designers’ Showhouse, complete with new pool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local organization is prepared to open the doors on the 2023 Designers’ Showhouse following renovations which include a new inground pool.

Child Care Aware says the 41st Annual Designers’ Showhouse - its yearly fundraiser - will open at 8338 SW 37th St. in Topeka on Friday, April 21.

Officials noted the home was built in 1995 and owned by one family before Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas purchased it in April 2022. The home has undergone significant renovations and updates through a partnership with the Topeka Area Building Association.

Crews indicated walls were removed on the main floor to bring an expanded and remodeled kitchen with an open floor plan concept. the lower level was finished with the addition of a bedroom, bathroom, media room and family room complete with a gas fireplace. An outdoor living area boasts a renovated deck and patio area along with an inground swimming pool.

“This Designers’ Showhouse offers the public the opportunity to see the talents of area contractors, craftsmen, and designers, as well as the latest in products for your home,” stated executive director Reva Wywadis. “What a great way to get ideas for your own home while supporting a great cause in our community.”

Child Care Aware said all proceeds will support programs and services that benefit children and families.

“Our mission is to support the healthy development of young children by improving access to high-quality childcare options and educational resources for families and early childhood professionals. We want every child to get off to the best possible start in life.”

The Showhouse will be open for tours between April 21 and May 7. Public tours will be offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the last tour beginning 30 minutes before close. Tickets are required to be purchased in advance and can be bought HERE.

