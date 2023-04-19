NOTO in Bloom invites people to stroll through arts & entertainment district

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment district will be in full bloom this weekend.

The Redbud Festival continues with the NOTO in Bloom gala.

NOTO’s program and communications coordinator Staci Dawn Ogle and resource development coordinator Lori Blake visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the fundraising event.

NOTO in Bloom invites people to stroll through the district to enjoy its food, art and experiences. Activities are centered around Redbud Park and the NOTO Arts Center.

Money raised benefits NOTO’s endowment, which will provide ongoing support for NOTO’s programs and infrastructure, like the parks and public artwork.

NOTO in Bloom runs 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Tickets: $70 and available at www.explorenoto.com. You also may text NOTO to 24365.

