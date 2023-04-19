Manhattan Boys & Girls Club plans 24th annual Casino Night fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan is ready to roll the dice on their 24th annual Casino Night fundraiser.

Hannah Coash, executive director for the organization, and Melissa Soldan, development director, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event - and their clubs!

Hannah says their clubs have more than 1,300 members servings sites around Manhattan and Wamego. They provide a variety of ways for the young people to stay active in a safe environment.

Melissa said details for the Casino Night are coming together well, with a lot of support from area businesses and organizations to offer sponsorships, prizes and auction items.

The Casino Night takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium’s West Club Level. Tickets are $100 and available at ourfundraiser.shop/cn2023.

