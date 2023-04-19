Man who pleaded guilty to child sex crimes sentenced to 18+ years in prison

FILE
FILE(houstondwiPhotos mp / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUND CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who pleaded guilty to child sex crimes in Linn County has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Wednesday, April 19, that Lonnie Shane Martin, 34, of Fort Scott, was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison following his conviction on two counts of sex crimes.

Court records indicate that Martin was sentenced on April 14 in Linn Co. District Court to serve 165 months - 13 years and 9 months - in prison for one count of rape and 61 months - 5 years and 1 month - for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Court documents show that Linn Co. Judge Andrea Purvis ordered Martin to serve the sentences one after the other and to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He pleaded no contest to the charges on Feb. 22.

Officials noted that the crimes took place between July 2014 and December 2017. The case was investigated by the Linn Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

