Man arrested after alleged attack on woman who took his car, innocent man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a woman who took his car and a man who had attempted to help calm her.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Brevin O. Canady, 20, of Topeka, is behind bars and faces multiple aggravated battery accusations after an early-April incident in Shawnee Co.

On Sunday, April 9, officials said they were called to the 5000 block of SE Adams St. with reports of an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found an adult male and an adult female victim both with injuries. The man was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries to his face and head while the female sustained minor facial injuries as well.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it found a 45-year-old woman had arrived at the home at the time of the incident and appeared to be suffering from a mental condition. The adult male homeowner attempted to help the young woman when a man, later identified as Canady, arrived at the home.

Officials said Canady then attacked the man and the woman - unprovoked - before he left the scene. Unknown to the homeowner, officials found the woman had previously taken a vehicle from Canady.

On Saturday, April 15, the Sheriff’s Office said it issued an arrest warrant for Canady in connection to the incident and on Tuesday he was taken in to custody in the 4400 block fo SE Adams St.

Canady was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery. He remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

