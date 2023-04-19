KC Current fire coach Matt Potter, cite ‘leadership and employment responsibilities’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Six months ago, Matt Potter led the Kansas City Current to the NWSL championship game. On Wednesday the Current coach was abruptly fired.

The team released a statement saying the decision was “related to issues around his leadership and employment responsibilities.”

Potter and the team are in Houston, where they will face the Dash tonight in an NWSL Cup match. Interim Head Coach Caroline Sjöblom will take over as interim coach.

The Current are off to an 0-3 start to the season and looked uncompetitive in Saturday night’s loss at Chicago, a match that saw the Red Stars take a 4-0 lead on Kansas City.

Potter took over a Current squad that had finished dead last in 2021, leading KC to a 10-6-6 record, making it all the way to the title game.

The ultimate replacement will be the team’s third head coach since moving back to Kansas City prior to the 2021 season.

