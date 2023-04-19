Helping Hands joins Empty the Shelter as space continues to dwindle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will host an Empty the Shelter event as space continues to dwindle for incoming animals in the shelter.

On Wednesday, April 19, the BISSELL Pet Foundation announced it will help homeless pets in Kansas go from shelter kennels to the couches of loving families as it sponsors reduced adoption fees of $50 or less per cat or dog for its Spring National “Empty The Shelters” adoption event.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”

Between May 1 and 5, BISSELL said it will team up with Dogtopia to hos the largest Empty the Shelters event yet - with more than 350 shelters participating in 45 states, including a handful from Kansas.

“Dogtopia believes every family should have the choice to have a dog in their life, so we are excited to help more families experience the joy a dog brings,” said Neil Gill, CEO of Dogtopia. “Enhancing the joy of pet parenthood is core to our organization. All our committed daycare teams work hard at developing better canine citizens through exercise, socialization, and education. We understand it takes a village to raise a well-balanced dog, and we’re thrilled to work with BISSELL Pet Foundation to change both dog and human lives through ‘Empty the Shelters.”

As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, BISSELL said it has helped around 140,000 pets find fur-ever homes with an average of 1,000 adopted per day during quarterly national events.

A list of participating Kansas shelters is as follows:

Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary

Clay County Animal Rescue & Education Center Inc

Finney County Humane Society

Great Plains SPCA

Helping Hands Humane Society, Inc.

Hutchinson Animal Shelter

Kansas Humane Society

Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.

S.E.K. Humane Society

