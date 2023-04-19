Hayden soccer wins big, softball falls in DH to Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats finished a big day on the pitch with a 10-0 over Junction City.

Reese Huscher had a hat trick for Hayden, Sloane Sims had two while Jill Lenherr, Hanna Bartlett, Mary Burenheide, Jenessa Broxterman, Briahna Barnett all scored a goal a piece.

Up next for Hayden will be St. James on Friday as a time is still TBD.

As for softball, Manhattan got RBI’s from Alice Burgess and McKenzie Reid.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.