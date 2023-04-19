Hayden soccer wins big, softball falls in DH to Manhattan
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats finished a big day on the pitch with a 10-0 over Junction City.
Reese Huscher had a hat trick for Hayden, Sloane Sims had two while Jill Lenherr, Hanna Bartlett, Mary Burenheide, Jenessa Broxterman, Briahna Barnett all scored a goal a piece.
Up next for Hayden will be St. James on Friday as a time is still TBD.
As for softball, Manhattan got RBI’s from Alice Burgess and McKenzie Reid.
