Greater Topeka Partnership names Director of Entrepreneurship, Small Business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced Stephanie Norwood has been named GO Topeka’s Director of Entrepreneurship and Small Business.

Greater Topeka Partnership announced Norwood joins the role after serving for more than three years as the Partnership’s Director of Events.

Greater Topeka Partnership said Norwood succeeds Laurie Pieper who recently accepted the position of Assistant State Director for Kansas’ Small Business Development Center. Norwood was hired for the role following a competitive application and interview process. She is in the process of transitioning into the position and will serve on GO Topeka’s innovation and entrepreneurship team.

Members of the Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka shared their thoughts on Norwood’s new position.

“Stephanie was the perfect candidate for this position,” said Stephanie Moran, GO Topeka’s senior vice president of innovation. “Her experience organizing incredible events and programming for the community set her apart, and I know she’ll do amazing things for Topeka and Shawnee County small businesses.”

“Stephanie has organized some of the most amazing events for Topeka, many of which have directly supported our small businesses in the process,” said Tobias Harvey, chair of the Topeka and Shawnee County Small Business Council. “Her expertise in event coordination and programming will be a valuable asset for our community and small businesses in the area. I and the other Small Business Council members look forward to working alongside her.”

“Stephanie has proven herself as a leader on the GTP team, and I’m excited to see her flex those leadership skills in this new role,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “We work hard at The Partnership to provide professional development opportunities for our team members, so they can grow within our organization and beyond. Stephanie has consistently capitalized on those opportunities, and I’m proud of her achievements.”

“I’m honored to accept this position and look forward to connecting more deeply with some of the area’s innovative thinkers and business leaders,” Norwood said. “It’s exciting to be part of the GO Topeka team helping our business community grow and thrive.”

