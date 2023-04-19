Golf scramble to support efforts of Manhattan VFW Post 1786

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - VFW Post 1786 in Manhattan is gearing up for its annual golf scramble fundraiser.

Mike Riley and Clay Rose visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event and their organization.

They say their VFW Post strives to provide support to the thousands of veterans in the Manhattan community. At the same time, they are proud of the Post’s record of community service, with projects benefiting people of all ages.

The upcoming golf scramble will support VFW Post 1786′s various projects and programs. It’s coming up April 29 with an 8:30 a.m. start at Stagg Hill Golf Club. Entry fees are $75 for an individual player or $300 per foursome. A silent auction, raffles, and prizes also are planned.

To sign up, visit getmeregistered.com/GolfScrambleManhattan.

Anyone who’d like information about the VFW Post may email vfwpost1786pao@gmail.com.

