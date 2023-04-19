Four indicted for drug trafficking in two separate Wichita cases

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four suspects have been federally charged for drug trafficking in Kansas in two separate cases.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, April 19, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted and charged Regan Viner, 29, and Abram Velo, 41, both of Wichita, with drug trafficking crimes.

Court documents indicate that Viner and Velo are both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Velo has been charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Also on Wednesday, the Office said Jomarion E. Nelson, 19, and Dornayja D. Acon, 19, both of Wichita, were also indicted on a separate case with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Goddard Police Department and Mesa, Az., Police Department, all investigated the cases.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Andre Murphy
Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood
Camden Hubbard
Man accused of human trafficking after teen found driving car with drugs

Latest News

FILE
Two arrested, case opened after separate thefts reported at Best Buy
AMR
Crews respond to car-pedestrian collision at west Topeka grocery store
Dunkin’ will celebrate National Cold Brew Day tomorrow, April 20, and Dunkin’ Rewards members...
Dunkin’ celebrates National Cold Brew Day with free medium Cold Brew
Manhattan fire
Fire deals $100K in damage after smoking materials improperly discarded