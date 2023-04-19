Four indicted for drug trafficking in two separate Wichita cases

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four suspects have been federally charged for drug trafficking in Kansas in two separate cases.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, April 19, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted and charged Regan Viner, 29, and Abram Velo, 41, both of Wichita, with drug trafficking crimes.

Court documents indicate that Viner and Velo are both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Velo has been charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Also on Wednesday, the Office said Jomarion E. Nelson, 19, and Dornayja D. Acon, 19, both of Wichita, were also indicted on a separate case with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Goddard Police Department and Mesa, Az., Police Department, all investigated the cases.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.