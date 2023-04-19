Former school nurse pleads guilty to child sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A former nurse employed with a local school district has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes and could now face life in prison.

Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson announced on Wednesday, April 19, that Joshua Penabaz, of Manhattan, entered guilty pleas to child sex crimes he had been accused of.

Penabaz, a former Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 employee, had been charged with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The victim in each of the separate crimes had been under the age of 14 at the time.

Officials noted that Penabaz faces life in prison for each conviction, with a minimum of 25 years served before the possibility of parole. Sentencing has been set for 2 p.m. on July 6 before District Judge Kendra Lewison.

13 NEWS records indicate Penabaz had been charged in relation to an instance that happened between 2009 and 2011 with a victim between the ages of 2 and 4. This instance had been unrelated to Penabaz’s employment with the school district. Another instance happened in September 2021 and involved a 5-year-old student at a Manhattan preschool where he was employed at the time.

Penabaz had originally been arrested in February 2022 for separate child sex crimes.

Trial of Joshua Penabaz Manhattan man arrested for years of alleged child sex crimes A 44-year-old Manhattan man is behind bars after years of alleged child sex crimes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.