Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The second of five Jayhawks to enter the transfer portal from the Kansas roster following the 2022-23 season has found a new home.

Former five-star guard and McDonald’s All-American MJ Rice announced Wednesday via Instagram that he will head to North Carolina State. Rice’s hometown of Henderson, North Carolina, is just about an hour away from NC State’s campus.

During a disappointing freshman season at KU, Rice played just 7.6 minutes per game and appeared in only 23 of 36 games for the Jayhawks. In his playing time, Rice averaged 2.2 points per game on 40 percent shooting and 20 percent shooting from 3-point range. He scored in double figures just twice in his freshman season, with both scoring outbursts coming in November’s non-conference play.

Kansas super senior forward Cam Martin announced his commitment to Boise State on April 4.

With open roster spots available, Kansas is reportedly set to host Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Georgetown guard Primo Spears in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.