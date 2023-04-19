Flint Hills Discovery Center hosting annual Flint Hills Festival

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center will host the annual Flint Hills Festival.

Flint Hills Discovery Center announced the Flint Hills Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 in Blue Earth Plaza, directly across from the Flint Hills Discovery Center at 315 South 3rd St.

Flint Hills Discovery Center said live entertainment, activities for children and adults, a wine tasting area for adults 21 or older, community groups, and demonstrations make this even fun for all ages. Thanks to funding from the Dean Coughenour Trust, the festival and admission to the Discovery Center are free this day. Food trucks wil be at the location selling their cuisine and vendors may have items for sale.

Flint Hills Discovery Center indicated live music begins at 10:30 a.m. with the unique blend of country, red dirt, and southern soul of Steel Skarecrow followed by returning favorite Topeka High Drumline at 12 p.m. Steel Skarecrow returns for a second set at 1 p.m. before the 1st Infrantry Division Band finishes out the day at 3:30 p.m. showcasing their Brass Quintet and Brass Band.

Flint Hills Discovery Center noted wineries participating in the wine tasting include Highland Community College Winery, Oz Winery, and Smoky Hill Winery. Alma Creamery will be on hand with cheese samples to complement the wine tasting.

Flint Hills Discovery Center said activities for children include bounce houses, train rides, and animal encounters. K-State Saline Aerospace and Technology Campus will have flight simulators, Manhatchet will have an axe throwing area, and Toys for Tots will be collecting toys for their annual Christmas toy drive.

Flint Hills Discovery Center said Joel Condray, author of “A True Kansas Treasure,” will be available signing copies of his book and speaking. The book tells the story of his grandfather discovering a new dinosaur skeleton on his property in Ottawa County in 1955. The book signing will be in the Atrium from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, and again from 1:30 to 2 p.m. From 1 to 1:30 p.m., Condray will speak about growing up with his grandfather and hearing the story of Silvisaurus condrayi, the dinosaur named after his grandfather. Silvisaurus condrayi was recently designed as the Kansas state land fossil. Copies of the book will be available for sale in our gift store.

This is also the final weekend for Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed, an opportunity to get up close with a T-Rex and one of the five other full skeletons on display. Attendees can dig for fossils in their dig pit.



