Fire deals $100K in damage after smoking materials improperly discarded

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Improperly discarded smoking materials have cost a Manhattan couple about $100,000 after their house caught fire.

The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, emergency crews were called to 156 N. Dartmouth Dr. with reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a home with heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. The blaze had spread into the attic and was extinguished within about half an hour.

MFD indicated the home was occupied at the time of the fire, however, all were able to evacuate before crews arrived. One resident was evaluated by EMS at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officials noted the inferno cost the homeowners a total of about $100,000. The owners are listed as Tareque Nasser and Wahida Akhtar. The cause of the fire has been found to be accidental and related to discarded smoking materials.

MFD said this serves as a good reminder to always discard smoking materials in an approved container filled with sand or water.

Crews extinguish a fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on April 18, 2023. (Manhattan Fire Department)

