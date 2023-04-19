Emporia man arrested for narcotics possession

Following a traffic stop, Christopher Wilburn, 46, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of two possession charges — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.(OSAGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 40 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man has been taken into custody for narcotics possession following a traffic stop.

An Osage County Sheriff’s Office Investigator conducted a traffic stop at milepost 121 on US-75 Highway for a traffic violation on April 19 at 3:00 p.m. Illegal narcotics were found during the traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Christopher A. Wilburn, 46, of Emporia, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

