Eastbound lanes of SE 29th St. in Topeka to close for overlay work

Eastbound lanes of SE 29th St. at SE Colorado Ave to SE Iowa Ave. will close in Topeka for mill and overlay work.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound lanes of SE 29th St. at SE Colorado Ave to SE Iowa Ave. will close in Topeka for mill and overlay work.

The City of Topeka announced the road construction will begin on April 24 and last for approximately three days.

The City of Topeka’s Streets department will be closing both eastbound lanes of SE 29th St. in front of properties 1817 and 1819 across the road from Arby’s. The reason for the road closure is for mill and overlay work. The closure is a small area of both eastbound lanes between SE Colorado Ave and SE Iowa Ave, which is approximately 50 ft in length.

The City of Topeka said eastbound traffic will be diverted into left westbound lane, and westbound will be reduced to a single lane to allow for two-way traffic.

