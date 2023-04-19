Dunkin’ celebrates National Cold Brew Day with free medium Cold Brew

Dunkin' will celebrate National Cold Brew Day tomorrow, April 20, and Dunkin' Rewards members can celebrate with a free cold brew when they make any purchase through the Dunkin' Rewards app.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ will celebrate National Cold Brew Day tomorrow, April 20, and Dunkin’ Rewards members can celebrate with a free cold brew when they make any purchase through the Dunkin’ Rewards app.

Dunkin’ said National Cold Brew Day gets better with customizations. Choose your preferred milk, favorite Flavor Shot, and pick from a variety of Flavor Swirls. Don’t forget to add Cold Foam.

Craving a delightful cocoa experience? Dunkin’ said to try the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew. Crafted with Dunkin’s ultra-smooth Cold Brew and flavor notes of caramel and rich milk chocolate. This crave-worthy sip is topped with Chocolate Cold Foam and cocoa caramel sprinkles for a perfect balance of flavor and crunch.

Dunkin’ said to keep things silky smooth with a Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam. The velvety, cream foam topping, specially crafted for their cold Cold Brew, features a sweet, vanilla-forward taste that complements their rich Cold Brew for a bold finish with every sip.

No matter the choice, Dunkin’ Cold Brew is sure to hit the spot. Not a Dunkin’ Rewards member? Sign up for free on the Dunkin’ app or online at dunkindonuts.com.

