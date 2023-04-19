Driver hospitalized after early-morning wrong-way chase on I-70

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was sent to the hospital for an “evaluation” after an early-morning wrong-way chase on I-70 in Wabaunsee Co.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, deputies assisted a driver near mile marker 335 on westbound I-70.

Suddenly, officials said they heard the sound of squealing tires. Multiple vehicles - including semi trucks - had attempted to avoid a collision with a sedan that had been headed west in the eastbound lanes - speeding toward oncoming traffic.

The Sheriff’s Office said officials activated lights and sirens, crossed the median ahead of the suspect vehicle and closed the distance between them. Before they performed an intentional collision to force the vehicle off the interstate, the driver stopped in the middle of traffic.

Officials noted that they called from a loudspeaker for the driver to pull into the median, however, they were ignored. Deputies sprinted through passing traffic, entered the vehicle and subdued the driver. They forced the vehicle into the median in order to clear the road.

The Sheriff’s Office did detain the driver and after a brief investigation, released them from custody and sent them to the hospital for an evaluation. The driver did receive a citation. No damage to property or injuries were reported.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please be ever so vigilant on the roadways,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “Know, we will place our bodies and lives on the line in order to preserve life, there is no higher purpose for which we exist.”

Officials thanked volunteer firefighters and emergency aid for their quick response to the emergency situation. They did not identify the driver.

