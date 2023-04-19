Crews respond to car-pedestrian collision at west Topeka grocery store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a car-pedestrian collision Wednesday morning outside a west Topeka grocery store.

The collision was reported around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Aldi Food Market, 1530 S.W. Arvonia Place.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that one person suffered minor injuries in the collision.

American Medical Response ambulance treated the person at the scene.

The injured person, identified as a woman, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

