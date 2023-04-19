Crews continue to fight wildfires across Kansas as winds remain high

Crews battle a fire near Indian Hill Rd. in Riley Co. on April 18, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to fight a grassfire in Riley and Pottawatomie Counties as well as a wildfire in Marshall Co.

The Kansas Forest Service says that on Tuesday, April 18, it sent Tanker 803 to drop six loads of water on the fire near the Mariadahl Fire in Riley and Pottawatomie Co. It said staff, along with Engine 64, the North Central Taskforce and local resources continue to fight the fire.

Officials said the Mariadahl Fire is burning in heavy dead and down timber at the river bottom. This type of fire is exponentially more difficult to extinguish and can create embers that spot across containment lines. Crews will continue to monitor this inferno.

Residents warned as wildfire jumps Blue River channel, enters Riley Co.

Nearby, KFS also said it sent Tqanger 803 to drop two loads of water on a fire in Marshall Co. before dark. Staff and resources also continue to work on this blaze on Wednesday.

Officials noted that multiple agencies across Kansas had their hands full with wildfires on Tuesday. Even with the green-up, vegetation remains dry. Fires continue to rekindle from previous burns and many are in areas with limited accessibility.

