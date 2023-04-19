Crews to close Mt. Calvary Rd. near St. Marys for culvert replacement

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are set to close Mt. Calvary Rd. near St. Marys for a week-long construction project.

Officials in Pottawatomie Co. say that on Monday, April 24, crews will close Mt. Calvary Rd. between 2nd and Sawguee Rd. just east of the St. Marys city limits. Public Works crews will replace a 72-inch cross-road culvert pipe in the area.

Crews said the project is expected to be finished by Monday, May 1, weather permitting.

Officials also indicated that the Belvue Bridge has reopened to traffic as work is set to continue on Wednesday. Traffic in the area will be controlled by a flagger with minimal delays expected.

Crews noted that the bridge originally closed for deck maintenance on Tuesday.

