Crews to close Mt. Calvary Rd. near St. Marys for culvert replacement

FILE
FILE(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are set to close Mt. Calvary Rd. near St. Marys for a week-long construction project.

Officials in Pottawatomie Co. say that on Monday, April 24, crews will close Mt. Calvary Rd. between 2nd and Sawguee Rd. just east of the St. Marys city limits. Public Works crews will replace a 72-inch cross-road culvert pipe in the area.

Crews said the project is expected to be finished by Monday, May 1, weather permitting.

Officials also indicated that the Belvue Bridge has reopened to traffic as work is set to continue on Wednesday. Traffic in the area will be controlled by a flagger with minimal delays expected.

Crews noted that the bridge originally closed for deck maintenance on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Andre Murphy
Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased

Latest News

Eric Davis
Carbondale man arrested after drugs found during early-morning traffic stop
Emergency crews responded to a report of a car-pedestrian collision Wednesday morning at the...
Crews respond to car-pedestrian collision at west Topeka grocery store
FILE
Helping Hands joins Empty the Shelter as space continues to dwindle
Qyaunaiza Perkins
One arrested after another threatened with knife, warrant found