Comedian Brian Regan to return to K-State’s McCain Auditorium

Comedian Brian Regan will return to the Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.
Comedian Brian Regan will return to the Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Comedian Brian Regan will return to the Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.

Kansas State University said Regan will return for the end of its 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Kansas State University McCain last appeared before a sold-out crowd during the 2015-2016 season. Regan has built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Vanity Fair calls him “The funniest stand-up alive.” Regan continuously fills venues across North America and visits nearly 100 cities annually.

Tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the newly expanded McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission.

For more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.

