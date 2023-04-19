Carbondale man arrested after drugs found during early-morning traffic stop

Eric Davis
Eric Davis(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man in Carbondale following an early-morning traffic stop when drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, officials stopped a vehicle in the area of 4th and Main St. in Carbondale for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found illegal drugs in the possession of the driver, identified as Eric E. Davis, 53, of Carbondale.

Officials said Davis was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

