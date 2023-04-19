Back-to-back homicides indicative of rise in Topeka crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A shooting Tuesday afternoon in Topeka left one person dead just a day after another man was fatally shot near Highland Park.

“Certainly we’re always concerned about gun violence, but having two shooting fatalities in this close of time frame sure breeds speculation they may be involved. At this point, they aren’t, in the preliminary stage of the investigation, but still nonetheless concerning to us,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

Chief Wheeles said while the recent homicides in the capital city are unrelated, they do represent the overall level of crime in the community.

“Domestic violence is sometime a cause. We also have illegal drugs that are often involved in those things. At this point we’re close to 50 narcotic search warrants that’ve done here in the City, and we’ve arrested more than 40 people at this very early stage in the year. So, we’re working very hard to address some of the underlying causes. We certainly want to reassure the public that we’re doing everything we can.”

A resident who lives down the street from the most recent homicide says incidents like this are not a new occurrence to him.

“It’s really nothing new, the last couple years there’s been several homicides as people know. A lot of drug houses that people know what drug houses on these blocks. Every night we got to worry,” said Charles, who lives in central Topeka.

After crime numbers dipped in Topeka in recent years, there has been a surge so far in 2023.

“The last two years we’ve experienced in ‘22 we had a 25% reduction in overall crime and last year we added another 10% to that. So, we’ve had really good crime years, so yes it’s absolutely an uptick over what we’ve seen over the last two years,” said Chief Wheeles.

Charles says he remains careful in the current climate.

“My wife and them work at night.. They come home from the hospital and I always have to wait for them to get home at 11 and go out there to make sure they get in safe cause there is people that walk around here at night and you can see it on video camera man. They’re up to no good.”

