28th State Park established following Gov. Kelly’s signature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new state park in Allen Co., Kansas, has been established making it the 28th Kansas park.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2039 on Wednesday, April 19. The bill names the Lehigh Portland Trails in Allen Co. as a state park and gives disabled veterans free permanent hunting and fishing licenses.

“Establishing the Lehigh Portland Trails as our state’s 28th state park will bring more tourism to Allen County and provide another place for families to enjoy the outdoors,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “As a previous Executive Director of the Kansas Recreation and Park Association, I know firsthand how important our parks are to our communities and our economy. This bill also helps our veterans overcome financial barriers to participate in all the good our parks have to offer.”

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said he was glad to see the bill passed since the lieutenant governor is originally from Allen Co.

“As a seventh-generation Allen Countian, I’m glad to see this bill recognizes the beauty, benefits, and economic opportunity that those of us from the area have always seen in the Lehigh Portland site,” said Lieutenant Governor David Toland. “I thank Governor Kelly and the legislature, as well as the many community members from throughout Southeast Kansas, who made this happen.”

HB 2039 also designates 27 other county parks to add to the Kansas State Park System. Here is the name and county of each park established as a state park following the signing of HB 2039.

County State Park Ellsworth County Kanopolis-Mushroom Rock state park Woodson County Cross Timbers state park at Toronto Lake Greenwood County Fall River state park Trego County Cedar Bluff state park Pottawatomie & Riley Counties Tuttle Creek state park Osage County Pomona state park Kingman and Reno Counties Cheney state park Crawford County Lake Crawford state park Jewell County Lovewell state park Meade County Lake Meade state park Norton County Prairie Dog state park Rooks County Webster state park Russell County Wilson state park Geary County Milford state park Scott County Historic Lake Scott state park Montgomery County Elk City state park Jefferson County Perry state park Mitchell County Glen Elder state park Butler County El Dorado state park Osage County Eisenhower state park Douglas and Shawnee Counties Clinton state park Reno County Sand Hills state park Miami County Hillsdale state park Shawnee County Kaw River state park Franklin, Anderson, and Allen Counties Prairie Spirit rail trail state park Miami, Franklin, Osage, Lyon, Morris, and Dickinson Counties Flint Hills trail state park Logan County Little Jerusalem Badlands state park

“We are incredibly proud to support HB2039, which designates Lehigh Portland State Park. This does not happen without a groundswell of community support,” said Lisse Regehr, an Iola Industries board member and CEO of Thrive Allen County. “This opportunity opens many recreational and economic possibilities for our state and all who visit. It has been a vital part of our community and we look forward to sharing it for generations to come.”

On Wednesday, Governor Kelly signed House Bill 2039 and six other bills. The other bills signed into law include:

House Bill 2196: Expands Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) membership to include Kansas police and firefighters. Under current law, only state troopers, examiners, officers of the Kansas Highway Patrol, or agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are included under DROP. It also authorizes the affiliation of certain employees of the Department of Wildlife and Parks into the Kansas Police and Firemen’s Retirement System.

Senate Sub for HB 2058: Makes an amendment related to sports wagering provisions in tribal compacts.

House Bill 2125: Allows people or businesses that provide tattooing and body piercing services to apply for charitable event and demonstration permits; and requires the Kansas Board of Cosmetology to be in line with the Kansas Administrative Procedure Act with review under the Kansas Judicial Review Act.

Senate Sub for HB 2170: Establishes the Donor Intent Protection Act to offer recourse for a donor if their donation goes somewhere that is in conflict with a previous agreement.

Senate Bill 85: Creates a legal framework for travel insurance under the Kansas Insurance Commissioner and removes the requirement that the Kansas State Employees Health Care Commission offer the option to purchase long-term care insurance and indemnity insurance as a benefit.

Senate Bill 119: Updates language and documentation requirements in insurance-related statutes and would provide tools to help the Kansas Insurance Commissioner more easily enforce the law against bad actors.

