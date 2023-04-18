Woman pronounced dead after thrown from minivan in Western Kansas

TRIBUNE, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has been pronounced dead after she was thrown from her minivan in a single-vehicle accident in Western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, April 17, emergency crews were called to the area of K-27 and K-96 - just east of Tribune city limits - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Pontiac Montana driven by Mary A. Murray, 60, of Scott City, had been headed west on K-96. For an unknown reason, Murray’s vehicle veered off the road to the right and began to spin clockwise.

KHP said the vehicle crashed into the northeast ditch and Murray was thrown from the car.

Officials said Murray was rushed to Greeley Co. Hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

