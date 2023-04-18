Woman arrested after found to be impaired following Topeka hit-and-run

Makayla Penry
Makayla Penry(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after she was allegedly found to be in the possession of drugs and impaired following a hit-and-run in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, April 17, officials were called to the 200 block of SW Elmwood Ave. with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they found two nearby vehicles with damage. The driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as Makayla N. Penry, 20, of Topeka, had run.

TPD said Penry was found a short time later. She was found to be impaired and allegedly had drugs in her possession. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Driving under the influence
  • Failure to stop at an accident
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Penry was later released on a $5,000 bond.

