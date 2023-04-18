West Topeka roads set to close as crews continue Sunset Rd. project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two West Topeka roads are set to close on consecutive days as crews continue the Sunset Rd. project.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that as part of the Sunset Rd. project, crews will completely close the southbound lanes of SW Edgwatter Terr. for about four hours on Tuesday, April 18.

On Wednesday, crews said they will completely close the northbound lanes of SW Edgewater Terr. for the full day.

Officials indicated that both closures are on the west side of SW Sunset Dr.

