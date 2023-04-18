West Topeka roads set to close as crews continue Sunset Rd. project

Crews set to close two roads to complete Sunset Rd. project.
Crews set to close two roads to complete Sunset Rd. project.(City of Topeka)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two West Topeka roads are set to close on consecutive days as crews continue the Sunset Rd. project.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that as part of the Sunset Rd. project, crews will completely close the southbound lanes of SW Edgwatter Terr. for about four hours on Tuesday, April 18.

On Wednesday, crews said they will completely close the northbound lanes of SW Edgewater Terr. for the full day.

Officials indicated that both closures are on the west side of SW Sunset Dr.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Latest News

Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
Neosho County Community College will host the first National Coalition of Certification Centers...
Neosho County Community College to host National Signing Day
FILE
SE Topeka street set to close as crews complete surfacing, patching work
FILE
Central Topeka alleyway set to close for sewer repairs